Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Given a C$0.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.75 target price on Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Lumina Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

About Lumina Gold

CVE LUM opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$241.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumina Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.46.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

