Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Given a C$0.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.75 target price on Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Lumina Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumina Gold
Lumina Gold Stock Performance
About Lumina Gold
Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lumina Gold
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.