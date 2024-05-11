AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Plans Dividend of $0.29

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

AGCO has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGCO to earn $11.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

AGCO opened at $116.08 on Friday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.92.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

