Velas (VLX) Price Down 9.5% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Velas has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $37.65 million and $824,005.87 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00055056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,588,344,498 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.