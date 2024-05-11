Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14, reports. The company had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $84.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.36%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Middlesex Water news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.70 per share, with a total value of $82,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $482,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSEX

About Middlesex Water

(Get Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.