Blue Owl Capital Co. III (OBDE) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) is one of 670 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Blue Owl Capital Co. III to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 90.8% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Blue Owl Capital Co. III alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital Co. III 63.33% 13.62% 6.78% Blue Owl Capital Co. III Competitors -30.02% -44.63% 0.05%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital Co. III $422.83 million $271.96 million 7.56 Blue Owl Capital Co. III Competitors $1.15 billion $83.26 million 65.59

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blue Owl Capital Co. III. Blue Owl Capital Co. III is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Owl Capital Co. III Competitors 126 571 872 14 2.49

Blue Owl Capital Co. III presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.05%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 69.87%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.