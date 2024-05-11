Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XENE has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.11.

XENE stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

