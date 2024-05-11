Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
STC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
Sangoma Technologies Price Performance
Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$84.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
