Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0322 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Price Performance
FYGGY opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. Fuyao Glass Industry Group has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.66.
About Fuyao Glass Industry Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fuyao Glass Industry Group
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Fuyao Glass Industry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuyao Glass Industry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.