Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0322 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Price Performance

FYGGY opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. Fuyao Glass Industry Group has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.66.

About Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of safety glass solutions and automotive accessories for various transportation vehicles in China and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services automotive grade float glass, automotive glass, locomotive glass, luggage racks, and vehicle window trims, as well as offers relevant services.

