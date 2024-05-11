The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

The Carlyle Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Carlyle Group has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.53. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Carlyle Group

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.