Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$8.75 Price Target at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQX. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.11.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.