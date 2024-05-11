Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$8.75 Price Target at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQX. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.11.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

