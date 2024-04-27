TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.60.

TRU stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.91.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TransUnion by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981,271 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,030,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $90,682,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,744,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,634 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

