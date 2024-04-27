Spinnaker Trust Sells 87 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,103,000 after acquiring an additional 143,122 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 512.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 144,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,933,000 after acquiring an additional 120,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP traded down $13.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $526.78. The stock had a trading volume of 856,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $435.49 and a one year high of $565.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

