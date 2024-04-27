Short Interest in Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Grows By 578.3%

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 578.3% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Dominari

In other Dominari news, President Kyle Michael Wool bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $25,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $68,022.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 31,444 shares of company stock valued at $90,278 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Dominari Price Performance

Shares of DOMH stock remained flat at $2.70 during trading hours on Friday. 16,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,784. Dominari has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari ( NASDAQ:DOMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

