Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of U. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 57,117 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE U opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

Insider Activity

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $25,000.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,293.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $6,647,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,498,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,605,702.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,723 shares of company stock worth $9,577,516 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

