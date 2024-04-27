Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 6,221 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. Hexcel comprises 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.41% of Hexcel worth $25,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

NYSE HXL opened at $64.13 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

