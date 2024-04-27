Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $24.55 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare comprises 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $24,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,087,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,213,000 after acquiring an additional 174,416 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 477,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.96 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average is $64.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PBH. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

