Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:DRR)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($1.14). The business had revenue of C$16.33 million for the quarter.
