Callan Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,643 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 227,681 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 3,718.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 167,146 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Unilever by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 762,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,946,000 after buying an additional 98,275 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. 4,278,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,528. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

