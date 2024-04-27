Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,413 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at $84,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after acquiring an additional 28,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $166.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.74. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

