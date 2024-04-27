ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Cut by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 69.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS opened at $333.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.80 and a 200-day moving average of $321.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

