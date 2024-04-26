Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3,270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 51.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $73.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.13. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.44%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

