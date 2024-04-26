WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Cut to $45.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.13.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $37.96 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $145,583,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $101,809,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $81,981,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,841,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,523,000 after purchasing an additional 692,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

