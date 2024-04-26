Eight Capital Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$17.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.96.

FM stock opened at C$16.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The firm has a market cap of C$13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

