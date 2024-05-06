Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Tops $263.84 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $263.84 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,117,436,435 coins and its circulating supply is 859,613,385 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

