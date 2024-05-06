Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Tops $263.84 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $263.84 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00059555 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011683 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00020904 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014702 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003754 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007487 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001086 BTC.
About Moonbeam
GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,117,436,435 coins and its circulating supply is 859,613,385 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Moonbeam
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.