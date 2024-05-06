Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,817,000 after acquiring an additional 101,628 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Ross Stores by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 159,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $130.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

