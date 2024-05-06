IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 99.91%. The firm had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of IRS opened at $10.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IRS

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.