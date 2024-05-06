Peraso (PRSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Peraso has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($3.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 172.90% and a negative net margin of 122.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect Peraso to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRSO stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. Peraso has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

