GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from GQG Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

In related news, insider Rajiv Jain 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. Corporate insiders own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

