Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 27.29% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter.
Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:GIFI opened at $6.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.49. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.
