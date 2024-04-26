PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $162.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $164.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.47.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $129.23 on Monday. PPG Industries has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 588.5% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

