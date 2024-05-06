U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 159,210 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 138,803 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 237,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 181,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the period.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $777.85 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $31.78.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
