Cryoport (CYRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Cryoport has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.27 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 42.69%. On average, analysts expect Cryoport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CYRX opened at $16.30 on Monday. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.16.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $46,147.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,182 shares in the company, valued at $12,140,872.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $46,147.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,140,872.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,940 shares of company stock worth $1,147,538. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

