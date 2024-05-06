TeraWulf (WULF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect TeraWulf to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TeraWulf Trading Up 9.6 %

NASDAQ WULF opened at $2.40 on Monday. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WULF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point cut their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

