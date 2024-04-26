Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$85.00 at Eight Capital

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital from C$82.50 to C$85.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WPM. National Bankshares lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.0 %

TSE WPM opened at C$73.41 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$52.15 and a twelve month high of C$74.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.66. The firm has a market cap of C$33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 52.92%. The company had revenue of C$426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$381.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5534463 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total value of C$109,491.69. In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total transaction of C$1,156,052.80. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total value of C$109,491.69. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,272,782. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.