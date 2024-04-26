Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$65.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SU. National Bankshares upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.62.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at C$53.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.90. The company has a market cap of C$69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$37.09 and a 12-month high of C$54.10.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.7415525 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

