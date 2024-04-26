HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for HealthStream in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get HealthStream alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HSTM. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

HealthStream Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.97 million, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 568.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in HealthStream during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In related news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.