Decred (DCR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.65 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $21.63 or 0.00034155 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $346.89 million and $2.65 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00090012 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003377 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,039,240 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

