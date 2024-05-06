Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$10.50 to C$11.50. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Capstone Copper traded as high as C$10.59 and last traded at C$10.55, with a volume of 3807720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CS. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

In related news, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Also, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. 15.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.85.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3335667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

