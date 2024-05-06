Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 50,235 put options on the company. This is an increase of 586% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,323 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Monday. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of Grab stock remained flat at $3.53 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,507,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,883,090. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Grab will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Grab by 19.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 347,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 103.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Articles

