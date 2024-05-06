SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,465.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 388,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after purchasing an additional 386,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5,040.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 349,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,774,000 after purchasing an additional 342,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,787,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943,699. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.17 and a 200-day moving average of $193.95.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

