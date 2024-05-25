Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,963 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of Arch Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ARCH. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In related news, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arch Resources news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $13,497,198.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,298,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 200 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,207,158 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

ARCH traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.60. The stock had a trading volume of 206,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.97. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $680.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.02 EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

