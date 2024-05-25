Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $94.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 191.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Get Our Latest Report on STX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.