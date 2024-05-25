Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 197.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,750 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

JHG traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.38. 734,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,632. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

JHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

