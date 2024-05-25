Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of J&J Snack Foods worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

JJSF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.36. 60,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.22. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $133.23 and a one year high of $177.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.54.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $359.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

In related news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $369,104.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

