Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,263 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.14% of LegalZoom.com worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,999,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,224 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,476,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after buying an additional 2,169,132 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,598,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,251,000 after buying an additional 1,802,959 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,315,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 3,195.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 943,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $124,614.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,495.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $505,122.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,855. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

