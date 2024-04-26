HC Wainwright Weighs in on Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cartesian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

RNAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.26. Cartesian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($2.10). The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 845.01%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 21,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $350,114.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,017,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,479,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 22,472 shares of company stock worth $365,981 in the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee owned 0.98% of Cartesian Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

