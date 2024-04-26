Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Given New C$240.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$235.00 to C$240.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$193.10.

TSE WCN traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$225.61. 89,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,235. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$228.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$205.90. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$174.74 and a 1-year high of C$234.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 8.9363601 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$637,613.03. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$637,613.03. Also, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 6,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.64, for a total value of C$1,011,840.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,157. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

