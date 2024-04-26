Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.02, reports. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.78 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 10.30%.
Waste Connections Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$225.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$228.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$205.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$174.74 and a 12-month high of C$234.79.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.21%.
WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$192.10.
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
