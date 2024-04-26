Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded at Benchmark

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Western Digital from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 13.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 137,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.