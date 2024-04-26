BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $103.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.30.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 233.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 33,602 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $5,375,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

